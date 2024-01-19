PVR-INOX to screen Ram mandir event live; ticket to cost ₹100 per head

In a surprising move, a multiplex cinema chain is now planning to screen the mega Ram Mandir inauguration in Ayodhya on their big screens on January 22.



In a release, PVR INOX has said that they are offering audiences a chance to view the live screening of the opening of the 61-feet tall pink sandstone shrine in Ayodhya on its screens across 70 cities in India. The entire religious consecretion ceremony of the temple built on a contested site, will be broadcasted through a TV channel on their screens.

The live screening of the ceremony will take place from 11am till 3pm. Tickets are priced at a flat price of ₹100 and this includes a beverage and popcorn combo. The tickets can be booked through the PVR INOX App or website.

The consecration ceremony, billed to be a grand event, will attract dignitaries and people from various backgrounds. The seven-day rituals began with Anil Mishra, appointed by the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, performing the atonement ceremony on Tuesday (January 16). The rituals will conclude on the seventh day on January 22 with the pran-pratishtha ceremony, presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani and his family as well as Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan are among those who feature in a select state guest list of invitees to the consecration of the Ram temple next week. Many states have declared a holiday and there is a frenzy being built up across the country over the opening of the Ram temple.

The co-CEO of PVR INOX Ltd, Gautam Datta said that the "emotions of a collective celebration across the country" will be brought to life on cinema screens.