Ram Madhav refutes claims of BJP-RSS friction, calls it 'speculation'

RSS leader Ram Madhav has refuted the Opposition’s claim of friction between the BJP and the RSS, stating that both are part of the same ideological family. Asserting that there is no friction between the two organisations that work in their respective fields of politics and social service.

RSS-BJP friction mere speculation

Speaking to ANI, Madhav, a former national general secretary of the BJP, also dubbed the Opposition’s claim of a friction between the BJP and the RSS as “speculations”, and lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for recognising the 100-year history of the RSS and its work.

"These atkale (speculations) are always put from time to time. If they don't find any issue, then RSS is brought forward and said that there is friction between RSS and BJP. RSS and BJP ek vaicharik parivar ke sambandh mein joode hue two sangathan hai (RSS and BJP are two organisations joined together under the same ideological umbrella)," said Madhav as quoted by ANI.

‘Same ideological family’

Elaborating further, Madhav said while the BJP works with a political purpose, the RSS works in the sphere of social service outside politics. He also said that, being part of the “same ideological family”, both organisations keep in touch with each other, asserting that there has never been any friction between the two.

He also said that people from various political backgrounds, including those from the Congress, were welcome in the RSS, adding that some, like a section of Congress leaders, criticise the organisation for “political gains.”

Some criticise RSS for political gain

"Some people, due to political reasons, have always opposed RSS, for example, some Congress leaders. They opposed for political reasons, but ultimately everyone knew inside them that RSS works for the Hindu religion and the country while being away from politics. The organisation is doing the work of making good people, man-making, that everyone knows. In our lower levels of organisation, everyone from diverse backgrounds gets a chance to work," added Madhav.

"When I say that from all political backgrounds get a chance, that means Congress is also included in it, but some people feel that if they oppose RSS, then they will benefit politically," he said.

Lauds PM Modi’s speech

As for the Prime Minister’s recognition of RSS’s service, Madhav said that it sent a "very good message across the country and RSS workers."

"With the Prime Minister mentioning RSS on its 100-year anniversary, and also appreciating the work done by the organisation for the nation, and also saying that the swayamsevak be an inspiration for all, these things have been appreciated by the people of RSS after hearing them. But there are crores of other people in the country, who are not perhaps part of the organisation and watch it from outside and understand the work done, those people are also appreciated this (PM's remarks)," he added.

