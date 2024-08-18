Rakesh Pal, Indian Coast Guard DG, dies of heart attack in Chennai

New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) Director General of Indian Coast Guard Rakesh Pal died on Sunday following a heart attack in Chennai, officials said.

Pal had taken charge as the 25th Director General of the Indian Coast Guard on July 19 last year.

It is learnt that Pal was rushed to a hospital in Chennai. "The Coast Guard director general died following a heart attack in Chennai," an official said.

Pal, who was to attend an ICG event along with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, was admitted to the state-run Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital (RGGH) earlier in the day after he complained of uneasiness, sources said, without divulging details.

Singh, who also attended a Tamil Nadu government event to release a commemorative coin on late DMK President M Karunanidhi's birth centenary, rushed to the hospital to pay his respects on hearing of Pal's demise.

Arrangements are being made to bring his mortal remains to Delhi. PTI

