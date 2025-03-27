RS: Opposition stages walkout over attack on Samajwadi Party MP's residence

New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) SP, Congress, and several other opposition parties staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha during the morning session on Thursday protesting Chair's decision to not allow discussion on the alleged threat and attempt to attack the residence of a sitting MP at Agra.

Samajwadi Party (SP) was seeking suspension of the listed business of the day and taking up discussion on the issue.

During the Zero Hour, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar informed that he has received seven notices on different issues under Rule 267.

Rule 267, Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha), allows for suspension of day's business to debate the issue raised by a Member in his or her notice.

Javed Ali Khan and Ramji Lal Suman, both belonging to Samajwadi Party (SP), had given notice to demand discussion over the alleged threat and attempt to attack on the residence of a former Union Minister and sitting member of the Rajya Sabha at Agra by some anti-social elements.

The Chairman did not accept any of the notices.

Dhankhar, however, said he will accommodate the members in Zero Hour to raise their points.

As the House went ahead with the Zero Hour mentions, SP members walked towards the Well.

Amid the protest, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge sought to speak but he was not given the opportunity.

Meanwhile, BJP members started raising slogans of 'Rana Sanga Zindabad'.

MPs belonging to SP, Congress, TMC, CPI, CPI-M, RJD, and several other opposition parties staged a walkout from the House.

Members of BJD and YSRCP remaind seated.

The residence of SP Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Lal Suman was attacked on Wednesday in Agra allegedly by workers of the Karni Sena, days after the lawmaker's remarks on Rana Sanga triggered a row.

A video of the Rajya Sabha MP surfaced recently in which he is purportedly heard saying that Rana Sanga was a "traitor" who brought Babur to defeat Ibrahim Lodi.

Rana Sanga or Sangram Singh I was the ruler of Mewar from 1508 to 1528. PTI

