Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day amid ruckus over security breach

Both houses of the parliament were adjourned for the day on Friday (December 15) following vehement protests by the Opposition over the recent security breach in Lok Sabha. The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha would meet again at 11 am on Monday (December 18).

The Opposition parties were demanding a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the security breach. Three criminal law bills and the Post Office Bill were listed for discussion in the Lok Sabha on Friday after the Parliament was adjourned on Thursday after continued protest over the suspension of 13 MPs from the Lok Sabha and one MP from the Rajya Sabha during the proceedings of the Winter Session of the Parliament.



Earlier in the day, Opposition INDIA alliance leaders staged a protest near the Gandhi statue in the Parliament complex. This came a day after 14 MPs were suspended. Prior to it, both the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha were adjourned on Friday (December 15) until 2 pm following noisy protests by the Opposition demanding a discussion on the security breach in parliament.



As soon as the Rajya Sabha met, Opposition MPs were on their feet after Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar rejected their notices to suspend the scheduled business of the day to discuss the December 13 incident.

Dhankhar said he had received 23 notices regarding the “serious situation” but said an investigation was underway and it would be taken to a logical conclusion. “I am unable to persuade myself to allow the notices,” he said, triggering protests from the Opposition parties.

Some MPs also raised the issue of the suspension of TMC leader Derek O'Brien from the House for the remaining part of the winter session that ends on December 22. Amid the protest, the chairman adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.

Lok Sabha

In the Lok Sabha, Opposition members were more boisterous, raising slogans demanding Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement on the security breach.

Many MPs held up placards and trooped into the Well, shouting slogans seeking Amit Shah’s resignation. They also sought action against the BJP MP who authorised the passes for the two people who jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors' gallery on Wednesday.

Rajendra Agrawal, who was chairing the proceedings, adjourned the House till 2 pm.

(With agency inputs)