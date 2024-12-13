Rajya Sabha adjourned till Dec 16 amid ruckus over no-trust motion against Dhankhar

Amid uproar in the Rajya Sabha after Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge sparred again on Friday (December 13) over the no-confidence motion against the former, the Upper House was adjourned till Monday (December 16).

Dhankhar at one point said he would “die for the country" while arguing with opposition MPs. “I am a farmer’s son. I would die for the country. This is your only issue 24 hours in the Parliament – why is a farmer’s son sitting here (in the VP chair). Think before you speak. I have tolerated enough," Dhankhar told Kharge and other Congress MPs, while folding his hands.



In response, Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that if Dhankhar is the son of a farmer, then he too is the son of a labourer.

The Opposition have been accusing Dhankhar of partisanship for some time, claiming he only suppresses the Opposition’s voice and questions raised by their MPs. While the Opposition parties do not have the required numbers in the House, the parties are planning this offensive as a signal to the ruling BJP over its alleged high-handedness in its functioning of the Parliament.

According to Article 67 (b), a motion for the removal of the Vice President from his office requires a 14-day notice of intent on the part of members of the Rajya Sabha who support the resolution. The ongoing winter session is scheduled to end on December 20.