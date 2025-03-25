Rajasthan constable held for abusing top cop, 7 others in video

Jaipur, Mar 25 (PTI) A police constable was arrested here for allegedly verbally abusing the Jaipur police commissioner and other police officers and a private person in a video that he posted on his social media account on March 20, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused constable has been identified as Surendra Singh and was arrested on Monday based on a complaint filed by an individual, Harji Khateek, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Ashok Nagar Balaram said.

Khateek is reportedly the same private person who Singh abused in the video.

Singh was posted in the police line. He was suspended after the video surfaced. In the video, he purportedly abused six police officers, including the Jaipur police commissioner, and the private person.

The ACP said that the constable was being questioned in connection with the matter. PTI

