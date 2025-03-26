Rajanna's honey trap plea will be reviewed as per law: Home Minister

Gokarna (Karnataka), Mar 26 (PTI) Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Wednesday said that the government will examine Cooperation Minister K N Rajanna's petition on alleged attempts to "honeytrap" him, judiciously within the framework of law and take necessary action.

Rajanna on Tuesday had submitted a petition to Parameshwara seeking a probe and necessary action on an alleged attempt to "honeytrap" him.

"He (Rajanna) has given me a petition, we (govt) will examine it within the framework of law and take further action," Parameshwara said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "What he (Rajanna) has given me is a petition. Complaint cannot be given to me as I'm not a police station. We will examine the petition judiciously within the framework of law and take action." The Home Minister on Tuesday had said that the government will decide on the further course of action and the nature of the probe in connection with the case, after consulting with the legal team and after discussing with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Last Thursday, Rajanna had informed the Assembly that honeytrap attempts were made on him and that at least 48 politicians across parties had fallen victim to such acts.

The issue created a stir in the Assembly, prompting the Home Minister to announce a high-level probe while the opposition demanded a judicial inquiry by a sitting High Court judge. PTI

