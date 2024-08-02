Railways tested baby berths to ease travel for mothers: Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) The Indian Railways provided two baby berths in Lucknow Mail on trial basis to facilitate ease of travel for mothers travelling with babies, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

Vaishnaw was responding to questions raised by BJP MP Sumer Singh Solanki, who wanted to know if the government is considering installing baby berth seats in train coaches.

"To facilitate ease of travel for mothers travelling with their babies, two baby berths were provided as attachment to two lower berths in one coach of Train No. 12229/30 Lucknow Mail on trial basis," the minister said in a written reply.

"Initial passenger feedback appreciated the effort. However, inter-alia issues of restricted luggage space below the seat and reduced knee space between the seats causing inconvenience to passengers have been observed," he added.

According to Vaishnaw, modification and upgradation in passenger coaches is a continuous process for the railways. PTI

