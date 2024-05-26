Raihan and Miraya: Know more about the youngest scions of Gandhi-Nehru family

In England, if people love to lap up stories about the royalty, in India people love to know more about India's first political family - the Gandhis.

So, when Priyanka Gandhi’s son and daughter recently emerged in the limelight to vote during the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha in Delhi, the media glare was focussed on them. Thrilled to get a rare glimpse of the blue-blooded siblings from the country's most high-profile political family, reporters and photographers flocked to them for bytes.

Come out and vote

The siblings were self-conscious but not camera shy. They seemed happy to share their message to other young voters like them. But if people were expecting fiery, political insights to tumble out, they were disappointed as the siblings politely asked youngsters not to be "idle" and come out and vote.

The younger sibling, the 21-year-old Miraya Vadra, also happens to be a first-time voter. Miraya, who according to a Congress leader will take to politics like duck to water, and "become a leader like her great-grandmother Indira Gandhi", urged young people to come out and vote.

Miraya was first publicly seen in a big way in December 2022 when she joined her uncle and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, while he was on his first edition of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Rajasthan.

Save the Constitution

Priyanka's elder son, Raihan Rajiv, 23, who is a wildlife photographer and installation artist, observed in a more self-assured way that this is an “important election”. He encouraged all the youth to come out and vote and "save the Constitution" and bring out a “positive change”.

What are his concerns about the country, he was quizzed by a persistent reporter. To which, the young scion, who has studied in the School of Oriental and African Studies, University of London, replied in a scripted fashion that he was troubled by “unemployment”.

What do we know of Raihan R Vadra and Miraya Vadra?

Raihan is a visual and installation artist, who has been interviewed before not on his political views but for his art exhibitions. Raihan has made it clear that he is not affected by his indomitable political legacy and stressed that he was like any normal guy.

He told The Telegraph in an interview once, “My life is pretty normal. I watch a lot of football and take a lot of photographs. I get stressed out by my university and the same things that people my age feel.”

There is no pressure about belonging to the family that the BJP loves to target, it seems. He credits that largely to his parents and to Doon school in Dehradun, where he had studied. Raihan, who came under the radar of politicians and the BJP in particular for using his maternal grandfather’s surname Raihan Rajiv Vadra, said that he never had any pressure but even if he had, "Doon knocked it out of him".