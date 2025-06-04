Rahul's 'surrender' barb at PM undermines Op Sindoor's success: BJP

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) The BJP on Wednesday accused Rahul Gandhi of insulting the armed forces with his "surrender" barb at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that it amounted to undermining the success of Operation Sindoor.

BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said the Congress leader has surpassed even the Pakistani army chief, its prime minister and terrorist masterminds based there in speaking in support of the neighbouring country, and alleged that his jibes reflect a sick and dangerous mindset.

Citing a string of historical developments on the Congress watch, from Pakistan occupying part of Indian territory to Gandhi himself lamenting the western indifference to alleged democratic slide in India under the Modi government, he said history is full of such stories of surrender from the Nehru-Gandhi family and lauded Prime Minister Modi as the "lion of mother India".

He noted controversial comments of various leaders of opposition INDIA bloc, which met on Tuesday and demanded a special session of Parliament following Operation Sindoor, and claimed it has been unmasked.

"INDIA is in their name but Pakistan is in their heart," he added.

He said Gandhi's comments have shown that he lacks the maturity and seriousness expected of the leader of opposition.

If the Congress leader made these remarks on his own, then it raises a serious question over his loyalty, he said, adding that Gandhi should consider changing advisers if they were behind it.

Gandhi had on Tuesday alleged at a Congress event in Bhopal that Modi surrendered after a call from US President Donald Trump during the India-Pakistan military conflict.

"A call came from Trump and Narendra ji immediately surrendered - history is a witness, this is the character of BJP-RSS, they always bow down," he had said.

Hitting back, Trivedi said Gandhi was already making headlines in Pakistani media and its parliament, and is now saying something even Pakistani establishment and terrorists based there had not said.

The Indian government has already rejected Trump's claim of mediation between India and Pakistan to stop military actions from both sides, Trivedi said and took a swipe at the US president in an apparent reference to his penchant for making wild claims.

The BJP spokesperson referred to Trump posting the conspiracy theory that his predecessor Joe Biden was killed in 2020 and replaced by a robotic clone.

Trivedi dubbed Gandhi as "Rahul Munir" and "Rahul Sharif", using the surnames of the Pakistani army chief and prime minister for his alleged undermining of India's prestige and the valour of its armed forces. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)