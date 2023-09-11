Rahul, Uddhav silent on bid to 'insult' Sanatan Dharma: Anurag Thakur

Union minister Anurag Thakur on Monday (September 11) accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackery of remaining silent amid efforts by one of their allies to "insult" Sanatan Dharma.



The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader's remarks came amid a row after DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin blamed Sanatan Dharma for promoting division and discrimination among people and said it should be eradicated.



Another DMK leader, A Raja, had likened Sanatan Dharma to diseases like leprosy and HIV.



Asked to comment about Rahul Gandhi's statement that he has read the Upanishads and the Bhagavad Gita and that there is nothing Hindu about what the BJP does, Thakur said: "The opposition should break its silence on insults to Sanatan Dharma."



"The opposition is limited to insulting the Sanatan Dharma. This shows their mentality and efforts are going on one after another to insult the Sanatan Dharma," he said in Nagpur.



Godhra again?



On Thackeray's statement that a "Godhra-like" incident may take place after the inauguration of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya, Thakur claimed some people have forgotten their ideology for the greed of power.



"I don't know what Balasaheb (Shiv Sena founder and Uddhav Thackeray's father) would have thought (about) what Uddhavji is doing today for the greed for power. Rahulji and Uddhavji did not say a word when so many things were said about Sanatan Dharma," Thakur added.



Thackeray alleged on Sunday (September 10) that a "Godhra-like" incident may take place during the "return journey" of a large number of people expected to converge in Ayodhya from across the country.



The Ayodhya temple is likely to be inaugurated in January 2024, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.



(With agency inputs)

