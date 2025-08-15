Rahul Gandhi, Kharge skip Red Fort Independence Day event, BJP reacts

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday (August 15) skipped the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation. The Congress top leadership’s decision of not attending the event drew a sharp retort from the BJP, which dubbed it “shameful behaviour”.

Although there has been no official statement from the Congress as to why Rahul and Kharge skipped the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort, media reports stated that Rahul decided not to attend the event as he was unhappy with the seating arrangement last year.

Independence Day wishes on social media

However, Rahul and Kharge greeted the people on Independence Day through social media posts. Rahul lauded the freedom fighters for their sacrifices that brought Independence to the country.

“Heartfelt Independence Day greetings to all countrymen. This freedom, achieved through the sacrifices of great freedom fighters, is a resolve to build an India where justice rests on the foundation of truth and equality, and every heart is filled with respect and brotherhood. It is the duty of all of us to protect the pride and honor of this precious heritage. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat!” he stated in a post on X.

“Independence Day is a solemn occasion to rededicate ourselves to the values of Freedom, Justice, Equality and Fraternity, cherished by our Democracy. Hoisted the National Flag at 10 Rajaji Marg and remembered the sacrifice of our martyrs and makers of modern India. Jai Hind,” stated Kharge.

While Rahul took part in Independence Day celebrations at Indira Bhawan in Delhi, Karge attended the celebrations at the Congress headquarters.

BJP slams Rahul

The BJP lashed out at the Congress leaders for their decision to skip the event. BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla dubbed Rahul as “Lover of Pakistan” for not attending the event. “Congress spokesperson in tv debate with me just now confirmed that “LoP” Rahul Gandhi skipped the 15th August Program at Red Fort. This was a national celebration but sadly Lover of Pakistan Rahul Gandhi - in Modi virodh does Desh & Sena Virodh! Shameful behaviour. Is this Sanvidhan and Sena ka Samman ?” he stated in a post on X.

Last year’s seating row

Last year, a major controversy erupted during the Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort when Rahul, who enjoys the status of a Cabinet Minister, was seated in the last row in contradiction to established protocol.

Although Congress alleged that the incident was an insult to the people, the Defence Ministry defended the seating arrangement, saying that the arrangement was modified to accommodate Olympians at the venue.

Last year, then Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Amit Shah and S Jaishankar, among others, were seated in the front row. Rahul was seated in the fifth row behind the Olympic medalists Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh, and hockey players, including Indian Captain Harmanpreet Singh and goalkeeper PR Sreejesh.

However, at that time Congress trashed the Defence Ministry’s argument, saying that it did not hold much water. Congress leader KC Venugopal asked how Cabinet Ministers like Amit Shah or Nirmala Sitharaman were seated two rows ahead of the Olympians.