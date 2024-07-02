Rahul Gandhi's remarks on minorities, Agniveers, NEET expunged amid row

Hours after Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi launched a fierce attack on the BJP in Lok Sabha on Monday, some of his statements were expunged from the House proceedings.

The Congress leader accused the leaders of the ruling party of dividing people on communal lines, drawing massive protests from the treasury benches, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi slamming him for “calling the entire Hindu community violent”.

As Rahul’s remarks triggered an uproar from the treasury benches, it further led to the Chair striking it off record.



The statements by Gandhi that got expunged from the Parliament proceedings were his accusations on the BJP, stating that the party is treating minorities unfairly, his remarks on industrialists Adani and Ambani, his accusations that the NEET exam is for rich people and there is no place in it for meritorious students, and that the Agnipath Scheme in not of the Indian Army, but of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Besides PM Modi, who intervened twice, at least five cabinet ministers interjected during Gandhi's speech, which lasted for about an hour and 40 minutes, with Home Minister Amit Shah demanding an apology from him.

"It is not just one religion that talks about courage. In fact, all our religions talk about courage," Rahul said in his debut speech as the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, as Sonia Gandhi and sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra watched from the visitors' gallery.

As the treasury bench members stood up in protest, Rahul slammed the BJP, saying, "Aap Hindu ho hi nahi" (You are not Hindus). It is clearly written in Hinduism that one should stand with the truth and not back down from the truth or be scared of it," he said.

Modi, intervening in his speech, said, "This issue is very serious. Calling the entire Hindu community violent is a serious issue."

In his concluding remarks, Rahul asked the ruling party not to spread fear or hatred.

"Do not think of the Opposition as your enemies. We are ready to discuss anything you want to. Let us work together to take the country forward," he said.



(With agency inputs)