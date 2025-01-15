Rahul has declared open war against Indian state, alleges BJP

The BJP on Wednesday (January 15) hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks that “we are now fighting the BJP, the RSS and the Indian state itself” and stated that it came straight out of "George Soros’ playbook."

What Rahul said

Addressing party leaders after the inauguration of the Congress' new headquarters at 9A, Kotla Road, Rahul said, "Do not think that we are fighting a fair fight. There is no fairness in this. If you believe that we are fighting a political organisation called the BJP, that we are fighting a political organisation called the RSS, you have not understood what is going on. The BJP and the RSS have captured every single institution of our country. We are now fighting the BJP, the RSS and the Indian state itself," he said.

Sharing a video clip of Rahul’s remarks, BJP’s IT department head Amit Malviya said, "Rahul Gandhi has now declared an open war against the Indian State itself. This is straight out of George Soros’s playbook."

Questions on ‘new voters’ for Maharashtra polls

Rahul in his remarks had said, “I clearly stated that something went wrong in the Maharashtra elections. We are uncomfortable with the way the Election Commission operates. The sudden appearance of almost one crore new voters between the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections in Maharashtra is problematic".

Rahul said it is the Election Commission's duty to provide a voters' list with names and addresses of those who voted in the Vidhan Sabha election.

However, the commission has refused to provide this information, he said.

‘Duty of EC to be transparent’

"Why would the Election Commission refuse to make the voters' list transparent? What purpose does it serve by not providing us with the list, and why are they withholding it? It is the Election Commission's duty to provide transparency, and it is their sacred responsibility to explain why this has happened," he said.

"This is something that every Congressman and every opposition member must keep in mind. There is a serious problem with our election system, and it is the Election Commission's duty to be transparent," he said.