    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressing a press conference on 'Voter Chori' in New Delhi on Wednesday (November 5). Photo: Congress/Screengrab

    Rahul on 'Voter Chori': 'H Files' reveal how entire state was 'stolen'

    Rahul’s conference comes on the eve of the first phase of voting for the Bihar Assembly polls

    5 Nov 2025 11:56 AM IST  (Updated:2025-11-05 07:00:58)

    Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, is addressing another press conference on “vote chori” at the AICC headquarters in Delhi on Wednesday (November 5).

    The Congress, which has been accusing the NDA government of winning elections by “stealing votes,” has made the issue a prime election plank in Bihar.

    “Hydrogen Bomb Loading. 12 noon (sic),” Congress leader Supriya Srinate posted on X.

    She was referring to Rahul’s September 1 statement in which he had warned the BJP that he would soon reveal solid evidence about ‘vote chori’ and that the proof furnished about the Mahadevpur polls in Maharashtra was only an “atom bomb.”

    Live Updates

    2025-11-05 06:26:16
