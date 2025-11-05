Rahul on 'Voter Chori': 'H Files' reveal how entire state was 'stolen'
Rahul’s conference comes on the eve of the first phase of voting for the Bihar Assembly polls
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, is addressing another press conference on “vote chori” at the AICC headquarters in Delhi on Wednesday (November 5).
The Congress, which has been accusing the NDA government of winning elections by “stealing votes,” has made the issue a prime election plank in Bihar.
“Hydrogen Bomb Loading. 12 noon (sic),” Congress leader Supriya Srinate posted on X.
She was referring to Rahul’s September 1 statement in which he had warned the BJP that he would soon reveal solid evidence about ‘vote chori’ and that the proof furnished about the Mahadevpur polls in Maharashtra was only an “atom bomb.”
Live Updates
- 5 Nov 2025 12:30 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi questions 'never before' postal vote trend in Haryana
“ The exit polls said that the Congress will get from 58,54 to 62 seats. Some are giving BJP 20. Some are giving BJP 28. But it is very clear that it is a massive sweep. The other thing that was surprising to us was that the first time in Haryana’s electoral history ever postal votes were different from the actual voting. Normally postal votes and actual votes are directionally similar. And here the Congress gets 73 seats in postal ballots and the BJP gets 17 and this has never happened in Haryana before,” says Rahul Gandhi.
- 5 Nov 2025 12:25 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi details Haryana 'vote theft' citing wrong exit polls
“We got a lot of complaints in Haryana from our candidates that something was wrong. Something was not working. Their predictions all went upside down. We have experience in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra. But we decided to zoom in on Haryana and go into details about what had happened there. As you know, all polls pointed to a Congress victory. These arethe exit polls that we have on the screen. Five top exit polls after the elections have taken place are saying Congress is sweeping,” says Rahul Gandhi.
- 5 Nov 2025 12:20 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi says 'H Files' reveal how entire state was 'stolen'
“What I am going to say here is 100 per cent truth. As you can see, we have the words ‘H Files ‘and this is about how an entire state has been stolen. We suspected once we did Madhepura, once we did Aland… We suspected that this is not just happening in individual constituencies. It is happening at the state level and at the national level,” says Rahul Gandhi.
- 5 Nov 2025 12:12 PM IST
Congress shares video of earlier 'vote chori' pressers, says 'countdown begins'
Congress shares video of Rahul Gandhi's earlier "vote chori" press conferences, saying "Countdown begins..."
- 5 Nov 2025 12:08 PM IST
Pawan Khera says mandate thieves on 'borrowed time' before Rahul presser
Congress Leader Pawan Khera said on Wednesday (November 5) that "those who stole the people’s mandate and the nation’s democracy are living on borrowed time."
"At 12 noon today, Leader of the Opposition Shri Rahul Gandhi will hold a crucial press conference to unveil more explosive evidence of Vote Chori," he added.
- 5 Nov 2025 12:04 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi to disclose 'The H Files' vote theft claims today
Rahul Gandhi names his alleged 'vote theft' claims, which he will disclose today as "The H Files". "The H Files. I will be addressing another #VoterChori Press Conference today at 12pm, watch it LIVE," he stated in a post on X.