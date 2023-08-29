Rahul Gandhi to be in Europe during G20 Summit; EU meet on cards

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to visit Europe next month, at a time when the G20 Summit is held in the national capital from September 9 to 10.

Gandhi is scheduled to meet European Commission lawmakers in Belgium besides addressing students at a university in Paris. He is also likely to address the Indian diaspora at an event in Oslo, sources said.

The sources added that the Gandhi scion is likely to leave for Paris in the first week of September for a five-day tour. He will attend a meeting with European Union members in Brussels on September 7.

According to the sources, the former Congress chief will address students at a university in Paris on September 8 and deliver a lecture there. He is also slated to participate in a meeting of the Labour Union of France in Paris on September 9.

Thereafter, Gandhi is slated to visit Norway where he will address the Indian diaspora event on September 10. Gandhi will be meeting members of the diaspora and may also hold a press conference, they added.

India, which currently holds the G20 presidency, is gearing up for the summit next month.

(With agency inputs)