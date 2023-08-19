Congress MP Rahul Gandhi rode a bike to Pangong Lake during his ongoing Ladakh visit on Saturday (August 19). This was his first visit to Ladakh since the abrogation of Article 370 in August, 2019.

The Congress shared photos of Rahul in Ladakh on Twitter and wrote, “Upwards and onwards - Unstoppable!” Rahul took to Instagram to share photos of his bike ride along with a caption that said, “On our way to Pangong lake, which my father used to say, is one of the most beautiful places in the world.”



According to media reports, Rahul will be staying at a tourist camp near Pangong Lake overnight. Congress’ Leh district spokesperson Tsering Namgyal on Friday said, “He hasn’t been to Pangong Lake and wanted to see it and spend some quality time.” Rahul was accorded a warm reception by the Congress leaders and workers at the Leh airport on Thursday. He also interacted with the youth at an event in Leh on Friday.





Addressing an interactive session, Rahul said, “India got freedom in 1947 and consolidation of freedom in India is constitutional. The Constitution is a move...The way you put Constitution into action is by setting up institutions that support the vision of the Constitution. The Lok Sabha, and Rajya Sabha, force all these elements... Now what RSS is doing is it is placing its own people in key posts of institutional structure.”



Though the Congress leader arrived in Leh on Thursday on a two-day visit to the region, his tour has now been extended till August 25, said sources. Interestingly, Rahul’s visit to Ladakh comes ahead of the elections to the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council-Kargil (LAHDC) next month. The Congress and the National Conference have forged a pre-poll alliance to take on the BJP in these elections scheduled to take place on September 10.