Rahul Gandhi meets Foxconn chairman, discusses technological innovation

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Friday (August 16) met Foxconn chairman Young Liu and discussed the future of technological innovation in India and around the world.

"It was a pleasure to meet Liu … We had an engaging conversation on the future of technological innovation in India and the world," Rahul said in a post on X.

"With the right support, India's tech industry can be positioned for a significant leap forward," the Congress leader said.



