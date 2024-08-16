Rahul Gandhi meets Foxconn chairman, discusses technological innovation
With the right support, India's tech industry can be positioned for a significant leap forward, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Friday (August 16) met Foxconn chairman Young Liu and discussed the future of technological innovation in India and around the world.
"It was a pleasure to meet Liu … We had an engaging conversation on the future of technological innovation in India and the world," Rahul said in a post on X.
"With the right support, India's tech industry can be positioned for a significant leap forward," the Congress leader said.
Liu was conferred the Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award, on the eve of the 75th Republic Day this year. He is now visiting India.
Foxconn is the contract manufacturer of Apple iPhones in India and is estimated to employ more than 40,000 people in the country.
Its investment in India is estimated to be in the range of USD 9-10 billion. It is in the process of expanding its iPhone production facility.