'Rahul Gandhi mad person, Congress sinking ship,' claims Acharya Pramod Krishnam

Sambhal (UP), Mar 10 (PTI) Expelled Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam on Sunday hit out at Rahul Gandhi and called him a "mad person," claiming as long as he is in the party, Congress cannot be saved.

"A mad person can say anything. A boy who has gone mad can say anything. No one should take seriously what a mad person or a child says," Krishnam told reporters.

Krishnam was ousted from the Congress for indiscipline in February.

"In view of the complaints of indiscipline and repeated statements against the party, the Congress President has approved the proposal of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee to expel Pramod Krishnam from the party for six years with immediate effect," the party had then said in a statement.

Talking about his expulsion, Krishnam said, "Only one person is responsible for the ruin of the Congress Party, whose name is Rahul Gandhi. As long as Rahul Gandhi is in the Congress, no one can save the Congress." On Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Krishnam said she herself is fighting for survival.

"She (Priyanka Gandhi) is fighting the battle for her survival. She is also not respected within the party. She has also not been given any responsibility whereas she is the most popular leader of the Congress Party." On Mayawati contesting the elections alone, Krishnam said she is doing so because she has sensed the mood of the country, which is in favour of Narendra Modi.

"All thieves have come together and formed a thug bond in which everyone is stabbing each other in the back. The people of the country are with Modi ji. Mayawati has sensed this mood," he said.

He called Congress a sinking ship no one wants to be on.

"Who would want to stay on a sinking ship? Congress is a sinking ship whose captain is Rahul Gandhi. Who would want to stay on it? Everyone is suffocating in the party. Rahul Gandhi's servants are insulting senior leaders. Congress party is now being run by servants," Krishnam said.

Krishnam, who is the Peethadheeshwar of Kalki Dham, has since his expulsion been seen to be warming up to the BJP.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 19 laid the foundation stone of the Shri Kalki Dham temple in Sambhal. PTI

