    Rahul wishes Lalu on birthday; recalls RJD chief's struggles, voice for the unheard

    Congress leader says his bond with Lalu goes beyond politics, and is rooted in shared values and the struggle for social justice

    Agencies
    11 Jun 2025 1:48 PM IST

    New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi greeted RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav on his birthday on Wednesday and said their relationship is not limited to politics but is a deep human bond based on common values and the struggle for social justice.

    Yadav, a former chief minister of Bihar, turned 77 on Wednesday.

    "Happy Birthday to former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD President Lalu Prasad Yadav Ji. Our relationship has not been limited to politics - it has been a deep human bond, based on common values and the struggle for social justice," Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.

    "Your life has been full of struggles, but you have always raised your voice with strength and courage for those who are often unheard," the former Congress president said.

    "Today on your birthday, I wish you good health and a long life," Gandhi said. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also extended birthday wishes to Yadav.

    "I wish you good health and a long life," Kharge said.

    The Congress and the RJD are alliance partners and will be contesting the upcoming Bihar polls as part of the Mahagathbandhan against the NDA coalition. PTI

    (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)

