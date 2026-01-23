Rahul Gandhi blames PM Modi for US tariffs hitting India's textile sector

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday (January 23) said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is accountable for the damage being done to India’s textile sector by the 50 per cent tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump on Indian goods, accusing the PM of being silent on the US tariffs issue.

The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, in a post on X, further stated that PM Modi has failed to offer any relief from Trump’s tariffs even though more than 4.5 crore jobs are at stake. Rahul also referred to President Trump’s earlier “dead economy” jibe at India and Russia.

“50% US tariffs and uncertainty are badly hurting India’s textile exporters. Job losses, factory shutdowns and reduced orders are a reality of our ‘Dead Economy,” stated Rahul.

“Mr. Modi has offered no relief or even spoken about tariffs, even though more than 4.5 crore jobs and lakhs of businesses are at stake. Modi ji, you are accountable; please direct your attention to this matter! #TINA” he added.

On India-US trade deal

Asserting that US tariffs are badly hurting textile exporters, Rahul said it is imperative that India secures a trade deal with the US that puts Indian businesses and workers first and asserted that PM Modi must not allow his "own weakness" to impact the economy any further.

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha shared a video on X of his recent visit to a garment factory in Haryana, where he witnessed first-hand the skill of Indian tailors and the resilience and ambition of people.

Giriraj accuses of Rahul of misinformation

Lashing out at Rahul over his remarks, Union Textile Minister Giriraj Singh said that textile exports have gone up and 5 crore jobs have been created in the sector in the last 11 years.

Responding to Rahul’s post on X that 50 per cent US tariffs have crippled India's textile sector, Singh said the Congress leader should stop misleading the country by spreading lies and apologise to the nation.

“In 11 years, we've employed 50 million people in textiles. This isn't a shutdown... Rahul Gandhi, stop speaking against the country. It's a shutdown of your mind, not an industry shutdown), Singh told reporters on the sidelines of the India International Garment Fair (IIGF).

Asking Gandhi to stop abusing the country, Singh said, "He should apologise and not spread misinformation".

The minister said if Gandhi does not apologise to the nation, the Congress leader should withdraw his statement.

The backdrop

India's textile and apparel exports have demonstrated resilience in December, growing for the second straight month on a year-on-year basis, despite a subdued global trade environment and a 50 per cent tariff imposed by the US, the country's largest export market for the segment.

The 0.40 per cent growth in textile and apparel exports in December 2025 over the previous year to USD 3.27 billion, for the second consecutive month following strong growth in November, reflects the sector's "adaptability, diversified market presence, and strength in value-added and labour-intensive segments," the Textile Ministry stated last week.

More than 235 exhibitors from across the country and international buyers from 65 countries are participating in the 74th Edition of the India International Garment Fair (IIGF), which was inaugurated on Friday.

(With agency inputs)