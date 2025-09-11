'Don’t get agitated': Rahul Gandhi warns BJP of ‘hydrogen bomb’

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, said on Thursday (September 11) that he would provide “explosive proof” of vote theft by the ruling BJP. Referring to his earlier “hydrogen bomb” remark regarding alleged “vote theft” by the BJP, he took a dig at the saffron party, asking it not to get agitated as "when a hydrogen bomb comes, everything will be wiped clean".

The Congress MP, speaking to reporters in Rae Bareli, said that elections were stolen in Maharashtra, Haryana and Karnataka, claiming that the Congress has “black and white” proof of the electoral malpractice.

"Elections have been stolen in Maharashtra, Haryana and Karnataka. We have given black-and-white proof. In the coming times, we will give more dynamic, explosive proof,” he said.

Also Read: As euphoria over Voter Adhikar Yatra wears off, INDIA Bloc bickers over seats in Bihar

‘Govts formed by theft’

Rahul also said that the slogan "vote chor, gaddi chhod" has spread across the country, saying that governments were being formed by theft, adding that Congress guarantees to provide evidence for it.

"This is the truth that governments are being formed by stealing. We guarantee that we will give you proof (of it),” added Rahul.

Rahul, on August 7, had accused the Election Commission of being directly involved in large-scale voter fraud, claiming that the Congress had "open-and-shut proof" of the alleged theft.

Revealing Congress's research on voting in the Mahadevapura Assembly in Karnataka, Rahul alleged that as many as 1,00,250 votes were stolen. He further alleged that there was a “collusion” between the BJP and the Election Commission that led to Prime Minister Narendra Modi securing his third term.

Also Read: After success of Voter Adhikar Yatra, Grand Alliance plans another yatra in Bihar

‘Elections were choreographed’

Rahul lashed out at the poll panel, alleging that the elections were "choreographed". Ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, Gandhi launched a 16-day 'Voter Adhikaar Yatra' in Bihar, with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav joining him at the forefront.

The campaign aimed to raise awareness about alleged irregularities in the voter list, which opposition leaders have termed a case of vote chori (vote theft). Covering over 1,300 km across 20 districts, the yatra concluded on September 1.

In Bihar's Madhubani earlier, Gandhi alleged that the BJP's engagement in "vote theft originated from Gujarat, came to the national level in 2014."

The Congress leader, who is on a two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency here in Uttar Pradesh, chaired a meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) on Thursday. The meeting was held at the Bachat Bhawan auditorium in the collectorate.

Several public representatives, including Amethi MP K L Sharma and Minister of State Dinesh Pratap Singh, attended the meeting.

(With agency inputs)