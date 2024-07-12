Rahul Gandhi and US Vice President Kamala Harris speak over phone
New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and US Vice President Kamala Harris had a telephonic conversation on Thursday, sources said.
Though the specifics of the conversation were not known, this comes in the run-up to the US presidential polls later this year.
There is talk in Democratic party circles that Harris, who is of Indian and African heritage, could step in as a challenger to Donald Trump as questions remain over whether President Joe Biden should continue as the nominee for the November 5 presidential election.
A defiant Biden has insisted that he is "determined" and fit to seek re-election and defeat his Republican rival Trump. PTI
Next Story