Rahul alleges CEC Gyanesh Kumar is protecting 'those destroying democracy'

Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Thursday (September 18) alleged that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar was “protecting” people who were destroying democracy in the country.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Rahul also said that although his previously announced “Hydrogen Bomb” was yet to come, a certain group of people were systematically cutting the votes of minority groups who specifically vote for the Congress.

"I am going to show the youth, the people, proof that is black and white, absolutely clear that the Chief Election Commissioner of India is protecting people who have destroyed Indian democracy. I will also show you the methods by which votes are added, deleted and show you how it is done," said Rahul as quoted by ANI.

The Congress leader further claimed that at least 6 thousand votes have been deleted in the Aland Assembly constituency segment in Karnataka.

(Read live updates here.)