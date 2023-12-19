Rahul donates to Congress' crowdfunding campaign, urges professionals to contribute most

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday donated to the party's crowdfunding campaign, saying it was his contribution for a "harmonious and progressive" India.

"I urge you all to donate and become a part of the movement to save the soul of India. http://donateinc.in," Gandhi said in a post on X.

He also shared a video showing him contributing to the "Donate for Desh" campaign. Gandhi, while not disclosing the amount, asked party treasurer Ajay Maken as to how much money would be raised for the Congress party.

Maken said the party has not set any specific target yet, but it will be more than expected.

Asked which organisation is contributing the most funds, Maken told Gandhi that they have calculated the funds collected state-wise but not organisation-wise.

"Youth Congress and NSUI should also do the same and so should Mahila Congress. Professional Congress should be number one (in contribution)," Gandhi said.

Maken told Gandhi that Maharashtra has made the highest contribution so far, followed by Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

The Congress launched its "Donate for Desh" crowdfunding campaign on Monday, with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge making his first contribution. PTI

