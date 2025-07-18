Rahul defends Vadra after ED chargesheet: 'Hounded by this govt for 10 years'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday (July 18) came out in strong support of his brother-in-law Robert Vadra after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a fresh chargesheet against him.

Taking to the social media platform X, Rahul said that the “current government” has been targeting Vadra for the past 10 years and called the latest move part of a continued political witch hunt. He also expressed support for his sister Priyanka Gandhi and her family, saying they are strong enough to face what he described as false and politically driven attacks. Rahul said he believes the truth will come out in the end.



My brother-in-law has been hounded by this government for the last ten years. This latest chargesheet is a continuation of that witch hunt.



I stand with Robert, Priyanka and their children as they face yet another onslaught of malicious, politically motivated slander and… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 18, 2025

Congress slams Modi govt

Earlier, the Congress on Thursday termed as "witch-hunting" the ED's chargesheet against Vadra and said it is another attempt of the government to "intimidate and persecute" which will fail miserably.

Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala claimed that there is "not an iota of illegality" in the land deal of Vadra and asked since when has sale and purchase of property become illegal.

"The witch hunting of Sh. Robert Vadra is another vicious attempt of Modi Government to intimidate and persecute, which will fail miserably," Surjewala said in a post on X.

In Shikohpur, he claimed, "there is not an iota of illegality or whisper of a crime." "Since when have sale and purchase of property (3.5 acres of land in this case) have become illegal or criminal," the Congress leader asked.

Earlier, the ED filed a chargesheet against Vadra in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in a land deal in Haryana's Shikohpur.