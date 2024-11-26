Rahul citizenship: Allahabad HC seeks Centre’s final decision by Dec 19

The Centre has told the Allahabad High Court that the matter of Rahul Gandhi’s alleged dual citizenship is being looked into.

The response came from the government in reply to a query by the court in connection with a petition that claimed Rahul is also a UK citizen and, therefore, his Indian citizenship should be revoked.

Additional Solicitor General SB Pandey has been asked to seek the Union Home Ministry’s response within three weeks and produce it in court on the next date of hearing, which is December 19. The ministry has said the outcome will be apprised to the court on that date.

The petitioner, S Vignesh Shishir, a BJP worker from Karnataka, has also sought a CBI probe into Rahul’s citizenship.

Vignesh told NDTV that the court has sought a clear and final decision on the matter by December 19. He added that he had “direct communication” from the UK government that Rahul’s name was in their citizenship records.

Indian laws do not permit dual citizenship. “I am hoping that the government will promptly revoke the Indian citizenship of Rahul Gandhi.,” he told NDTV.