Qatar frees 8 ex-Indian Navy personnel jailed on espionage charges

Qatar on Monday (February 12) released eight former Indian Navy personnel who were jailed and handed death sentences on charges of "espionage", the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

In a press release, MEA said, “The Government of India welcomes the release of eight Indian nationals working for the Dahra Global company who were detained in Qatar. Seven out of the eight of them have returned to India. We appreciate the decision by the Amir of the State of Qatar to enable the release and home-coming of these nationals.”

Seven of them returned to India on Monday morning.

“It wouldn't have been possible for us to stand here without the intervention of PM Modi. And it also happened due to the continuous efforts of the Government of India,” one of the them said after arriving at Delhi airport.

