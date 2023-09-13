PV Sindhu attends Apple event in US; accepts Tim Cook’s offer for a match

India’s ace shuttler PV Sindhu, who attended Apple’s unveiling of its next-generation iPhones at Cupertino, California on Tuesday (September 12) took to social media to share vignettes of her “unforgettable” moments with Apple boss Tim Cook.

Sharing photos of her meeting with Cook, the badminton champion said she would be glad to take up his offer to play a match with him during his next visit.

“An unforgettable moment meeting Tim Cook on keynote day at Apple Cupertino! Thank you for having me, Tim. It was a pleasure to see the stunning Apple Park and to meeting you! I will gladly take you up on the offer to play badminton when you visit India next,” Sindhu said in one of her Instagram post sharing a photo with Cook.





In another post she shared a series of photos of her interaction with Cook including a selfie moment with him.

“I find myself immersed in an #apple keynote event that promises innovation, excitement, surprises and of course a great conversation. Thank you Tim Cook,” read the caption.





The post has gathered over 40,000 likes on Instagram.

Apple on Tuesday unveiled its next generation of iPhones — a line-up that will boast better cameras, faster processors, a new charging system and a price hike for the fanciest model.

The showcase comes as the company tries to reverse a mild slump that has seen its sales drop from last year in three consecutive quarters. The malaise is a key reason Apple's stock price has dipped by nearly 10 per cent since mid-July, dropping the company's market value below the USD 3 trillion threshold it reached for the first time earlier this summer.



India is one of the iPhone maker’s growing markets with the company having tripled its iPhone production in the country and aiming to secure its supply chain by assembly iPhones in India following US’ strained ties with China.

In line with the plan, Cook last year inaugurated two brick-and-mortar stores in India – one in Delhi and another in Mumbai.





