Putin invites Modi to Russia, wishes ‘friends every success’ for LS polls

Russian President Vladimir Putin has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Russia next year and wished “our friends every success” for the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. He made the remarks to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar who called on the Russian leader at the Kremlin.

Putin also mentioned that “traditional conventional friendly ties” will continue between New Delhi and Moscow “no matter what the alignment of political forces” is.

“We will be glad to see our friend, Mr Prime Minister Modi, in Russia,” Putin told Jaishankar.

The Russian President also spoke about the ongoing war in Ukraine and said that many times, he had advised Modi on “how things have been going there” and knew that PM Modi was “willing to do his utmost so that the issue is resolved by peaceful means”.

Putin said Moscow is “gratified to note that despite all the turmoil happening worldwide, the relationship with our true friend in Asia, India has been progressing incrementally”.

He also said the trade turnover between Russia and India was growing, “for the second year in a row”, particularly because of crude oil and high-technology areas. “The growth rate this year is even higher than in the last year,” he said.