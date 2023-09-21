Punjabis in panic over worsening India-Canada ties: Akali Dal leader Badal tells Amit Shah

Amid the growing strain in India-Canada ties, Punjabis, who form a large part of the Indian population in Canada, are in a state of panic over the worsening relations between India and Canada.

This was conveyed by the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal to home minister Amit Shah during his meeting with him in New Delhi. In the meeting, Badal told Shah that he hoped there will be a quick resolution to the disputes between the two countries.

Badal told reporters after the meeting that it is very disturbing to hear the woes of Punjabis, including a large number of Sikhs, because of the worsening relations between the two countries.

"There is a sense of panic in India. Both governments, India's as well as Canada's, should find a solution as soon as possible," he said.

With India repeatedly conveying its concerns to Canada over Khalistani activities on its soil, Badal said Sikhs have been the most patriotic people who made maximum sacrifices during the independence struggle. The community should not be blamed for what a few persons do, he said.

Issues should be settled: Badal

The issues involving the two countries should be settled rather than escalated, he said. There are over 18 lakh Indians in Canada and a large number of them are Punjabis, he noted.

India on Thursday "suspended till further notice" its visa services in Canada. The move comes as a diplomatic row erupted following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations of a "potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing of a Khalistani separatist in June.

India has rejected the charge as absurd. The India-Canada ties have been on a downward spiral in view of the increasing activities of pro-Khalistani elements in the North American country. India believes the Trudeau government is not addressing its genuine concerns.

