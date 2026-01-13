Punjabi singer Kaka launches women's safety app Friendo; what does it do?

Popular Punjabi singer Ravinder Singh, professionally known as Kaka, has launched a new mobile app called ‘Friendo’, that focuses on women’s safety amid growing concerns and reports of crimes against women in the country.

Also read: Karnataka: Uber launches women-only bike rides in Bengaluru

Kaka announced his initiative on Instagram, and described Friendo as an app that provides instant protection tools during emergencies. The app helps prevent crimes before they happen, and offers women safety when they feel like they might be in dangerous situations, he said.

How does the app help?

Let’s say you’re in an uncomfortable situation where you feel unsafe and require help. However, your family or close friends may be too far away. That’s where this app steps in.

Friendo offers users the option to use the ‘Emergency’ feature or a dedicated SOS button that will send out a call to fellow app users nearby within a determined radius (in kms), as well as to your trusted contacts.

Kaka said the purpose of this is to get immediate help, and inform those nearby so they can step in to help when it's required.

Also read: 77% women feel unsafe on Delhi buses after dark: Greenpeace report

The app is currently in its testing phase and is only available to Android users. It is expected to arrive on the Apple App Store for iOS users in the near future.

Kaka also clarified in his video that all the users on the app will have their information verified, and urged both men and women users to download the app.

Key features

Key safety features of the app included the previously mentioned SOS button that sends immediate alerts. These alerts are supported by real-time location tracking to share the user's position with trusted contacts and/or the authorities.

However, a manual operation isn’t always possible, so alternative triggers such as shake detection or voice commands are also available.

Also read: Yogi govt faces backlash as SC woman killed, daughter abducted in Meerut

There are also additional features, such as a ‘stealth mode’ that enables discreet monitoring, paired with automatic recording of audio or video to help gather evidence that may assist law enforcement, if the case is escalated.

Self-defence resources

Apart from providing quick emergency response, Friendo also offers a resource library which contains self-defence tutorials and information on legal rights that can be availed by users, said Kaka.

This app also provides a community forum where users can seek support and share experiences with one another.

Also read: Bengaluru techie death | Teen neighbour killed her for refusing sexual advances: Police

Kaka has gained widespread fame for his hit songs such as Libaas, Teeji seat and Keh len de, with his soulful voice and distinctive style.