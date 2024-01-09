Punjab and Haryana experience ongoing cold weather with widespread fog

Chandigarh, Jan 9 (PTI) Cold weather conditions continued unabated in Punjab and Haryana on Tuesday, with the morning fog again reducing visibility levels at several places.

Gurdaspur in Punjab and Narnaul in Haryana reeled from the biting chill, recording minimum temperatures of 6 degrees Celsius each, the Met office said in a weather report.

In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a night temperature of 6.7 degrees Celsius, Bathinda, Pathankot and Patiala at 7 degrees each and Ludhiana at 7.6 degrees.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 8.2 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, the minimum temperature in Ambala was at 6.7 degrees Celsius and 7.2 degrees in Karnal and Bhiwani each.

Meanwhile, morning fog reduced visibility levels at several places in the two states.

During the past few days, day temperatures in the region have witnessed a sharp decrease, hovering a few notches below normal. PTI

