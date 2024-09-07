Punia slams Brij Bhushan over his ‘deserved to be disqualified’ dig at Vinesh Phogat

Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia on Saturday (September 7) hit back at BJP leader and former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh following his remarks that wrestler Vinesh Phogat “deserved to be disqualified” from the Paris Olympics.

“This exposes the mentality of Brij Bhushan Singh towards the country. It was not Vinesh’s medal. It was 140 crore Indians’ medal. And he is gloating at her loss,” Punia told India Today. He alleged that the BJP’s IT cell ran a campaign to mock and demean Vinesh though the way she lost out on a medal at the Paris Olympics had been a matter of national grief.

Condemns BJP’s IT cell



Launching a scathing attack on the ruling party’s IT cell, Punia wondered whether those who celebrated Vinesh’s disqualification are deshbhakts (patriots). “We are fighting for the country since childhood, and they dare to teach us patriotism. They are molesting girls,” he charged.



Accused of sexual harassment by several women wrestlers, Singh had claimed that Phogat lost her chance at an Olympic medal because “God had punished her.” In his first reaction after Phogat and Punia joined the Congress, Singh alleged that Phogat “cheated” by unfairly taking another wrestler's spot at the Olympics.

“She went to the Olympics by taking the spot of the girl who had defeated her in the trials, and by creating a commotion. Therefore, whatever happened to her was justified, and she deserved it,” he stated.

Accuses BJP of shielding him

Punia also accused the BJP of shielding Singh and using central agencies to target wrestlers who spoke out against the former WFI chief.



“Brij Bhushan Singh is a history sheeter, with charges from theft to sedition. The BJP is supporting him. I have no hopes from PM Modi now. Agencies were used against me; I was banned on dope charges. I have no expectations from the WFI president,” he said.

Justifying his decision to join the Congress, he said the party supported the wrestlers during difficult times. He credited the Congress, AAP, and other Opposition parties for standing with them during their protest.

‘Not contesting polls’



Punia clarified that he was not contesting in the Haryana Assembly elections, stating that only one wrestler—Vinesh Phogat—would run. As for whether he would be nominated to the Rajya Sabha, Punia said it was up to the party to decide.

Phogat and Punia had been part of the wrestlers’ protests against Singh in 2023, which led to his eventual trial for sexual harassment. Singh has denied the allegations and claimed that he was not present in Delhi on the day of the incident.