Pune crash: Illegal parts of resort owned by juvenile’s family demolished

According to an official, authorities in Satara district, Maharashtra, demolished illegal constructions at a resort in Mahabaleshwar belonging to the family of the 17-year-old boy purportedly linked to the Pune Porsche accident.

District officials bulldozed unauthorized constructions in MPG Club owned by the family in the Malkam Peth area of Mahabaleshwar, the official said.

Accident hit headlines

Two IT professionals hailing from Madhya Pradesh were killed when a Porsche allegedly driven by the juvenile in an inebriated condition hit their two-wheeler in Pune's Kalyani Nagar area on May 19.

The accident hit national headlines due to efforts made to get the juvenile off the hook, resulting in the arrest of several persons, including his father and grandfather.

The administration's bulldozer action has come days after Chief Minister Eknath Shinde ordered Satara collector Jitendra Dudi to take action against the resort if it was found to be illegal.

Establishment sealed

The administration had sealed the establishment last week, the official said.

The juvenile's grandfather is in judicial custody for allegedly kidnapping the family's driver to force him to take the blame for the Porsche crash, while his father and mother are in jail for their alleged involvement in swapping the blood samples collected to test alcohol consumption as part of the probe.

