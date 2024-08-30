Puja Khedkar to Delhi HC: Took UPSC exam 12 times but consider only 5

Former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar on Friday (August 30) urged the Delhi High Court not to consider seven of her 12 attempts to clear the UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) examination.

Khedkar has been accused of cheating and wrongly availing OBC and disability quota benefits.

In the court, she claimed that a Maharashtra hospital had issued a certificate diagnosing her with an “old ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) tear with left knee instability”.

Therefore, according to her, she asked the high court, to consider her attempts in the ‘divyang’ (persons with disabilities) category to be counted.

In an affidavit filed in the court on Friday, she said that seven of her attempts made in the general category be disregarded.

Khedkar allegedly misrepresented information in her application for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, 2022 to get reservation benefits.

On July 31, the UPSC cancelled Khedkar's candidature and debarred her from future exams.

On Thursday, the Delhi High Court had extended till September 5 the interim protection from arrest granted to Khedkar.

In a rejoinder filed to the stand of the authorities, Khedkar has denied the allegations levelled against her and asserted that she has neither misrepresented nor cheated in the process of successfully clearing the Civil Services Examination-2022.

She also said the UPSC has no power to disqualify her candidature.

Last month, the UPSC had initiated a series of actions against Khedkar, including registration of criminal case against her for availing attempts in the civil services exam by faking identity.

The Delhi Police has registered an FIR under provisions of the Indian Penal Code, Information Technology Act and Right of Persons with Disability Act.

On August 1, a sessions court here had denied anticipatory bail to her and said there were serious allegations against her, which "require a thorough investigation".