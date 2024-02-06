'Proud Indian, refused to eat and resigned': Himanta amid Rahul's biscuit row

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has attacked Rahul Gandhi after a video showed the Congress leader giving a biscuit to a party activist after it was rejected by a dog.

A viral video taken during Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Jharkhand shows him offering a biscuit to a puppy. When the animal turns away, Rahul is seen handing the biscuit to a supporter who is speaking to him.

The official Bharat Jodo Yatra handle shared a video of Rahul petting the puppy but that clip does not show the biscuit episode. After the “biscuit” video went viral, political rivals accused Rahul of mistreating his supporters and party workers

Some users, however, claimed that the puppy belonged to the supporter Rahul was speaking to and that the Congress leader had given him the biscuits to feed the puppy later.

Recalls experience



The Assam chief minister targeted Rahul after the latest episode, reminding everyone about an incident when he was in the Congress and when he was visiting the party leader in Delhi.

According to Sarma, during the meeting, Rahul’s pet dog ate biscuits from a plate and then the Congress leaders were offered biscuits from the same plate.





Pallavi ji, not only Rahul Gandhi but the entire family could not make me eat that biscuit. I am a proud Assamese and Indian . I refused to eat and resign from the Congress. https://t.co/ywumO3iuBr — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 5, 2024

“Not only Rahul Gandhi but the entire family could not make me eat that biscuit,” Sarma said. “I am a proud Assamese and Indian. I refused to eat and resigned from the Congress.”



The BJP’s Amit Malviya added: “It is natural for a party to become extinct when its prince behaves treats party workers like dogs.”

Sarma and Rahul were also involved in a war of words during the latter’s Assam leg of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.