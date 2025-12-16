Protest erupts in Lok Sabha as govt introduces G-RAM-G bill dropping Gandhi's name

Union Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan introduced the Viksit Bharat G-RAM-G Bill on Tuesday (December 16), amid protests by the Opposition.

DMK MP TR Baalu objected to the introduction, accusing the Centre of ridiculing the Father of the Nation by bringing this Bill.

Priyanka slams G-RAM-G Bill

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi slammed the introduction of the Bill, stating that the MGNREGA was a revolutionary legislation passed unanimously by Parliament to combat poverty.

She also said that the MGNREGA was a rights and need-based law, adding that the Bill violates Article 73 of the Constitution by taking away rights of Gram Sabhas and panchayats and also weakens the right to work, and it adds fiscal burden on States by centralising power with the Centre while reducing the Centre's responsibility.

Priyanka also criticised the change in nomenclature of MGNREGA, demanding that the Bill should be referred to a Standing Committee for detailed scrutiny.

TMC, RSP oppose Bill

TMC MP Sougata Ray also objected to the Bill's introduction, saying that it "replaces Mahatma Gandhi with G RAM G and while Ram ji is respected by the country, Mahatma Gandhi is more relevant to the nation today." Ray also demanded that the Bill should be referred to a Select Committee of Parliament.

RSP MP NK Premachandran also objected to the nomenclature of the Bill, saying it violates Article 51 of the Constitution, which asks the people to cherish symbols of the freedom struggle, while the Bill violates this by removing the name of the Father of the Nation, who led the freedom struggle. Premachandran asked Chouhan to explain to the House why Gandhi's name is being removed.

Tharoor questions dropping Gandhi's name

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also opposed the introduction of the Bill, asking if it was wise to remove the name of the Father of the Nation and describing the move as an assault on the spirit of the nation.

Tharoor said that the removal of Gandhi's name "strips the law of its moral compass", adding that the legislative intent of the Bill is questionable, as shifting 40 per cent funding burden on States is a violation of fiscal federalism.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju objected to the Speaker allowing MPs to speak at length while opposing the introduction, in violation of Rule 72 of House proceedings. Rijiju said Hindi is allowed to be used in the nomenclature of Bills.

Venugopal calls Bill 'attack on Constitution'

Congress MP KC Venugopal opposed the Bill's introduction, calling the Bill an attack on the Constitution, as the guarantee for work will now exist only on paper, and the Bill will destroy the universal coverage scope of MGNREGA.

Venugopal said Shivraj Singh Chouhan's name will be remembered as the minister who removed the name of Mahatma Gandhi from a law.

SP MP Dharmendra Yadav also opposed the introduction, saying it burdens States financially. Yadav alleged that the Bill insults Mahatma Gandhi and the country will not tolerate it.

NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule also opposed the Bill’s introduction. Sule says she is not against the review of the policy, but the Bill must be sent to a Standing Committee for scrutiny and at no cost will dropping the name of Mahatma Gandhi be tolerated.

'Gandhi in our hearts': Govt

Amid protests by the Opposition, Shivraj Singh Chouhan responded, saying Gandhi lives in our hearts.

Chouhan said that the UPA government brought MNREGA, but the Modi government strengthened it. Chouhan said that the Opposition's problem is that the new Bill now gives a guarantee of 125 work days instead of the 100 days that MGNREGA provided.

Chouhan justifies the gradation of panchayats under the Bill, saying many panchayats had lagged behind in the previous mechanism of MGNREGA.

The Union Minister further stated that Bapu (Gandhi) used to talk of Ram Rajya, and his last words were Hey Ram, but the Opposition has a problem with saying Ram. He also said that the Bill will establish Ram Rajya in keeping with the spirit of Gandhi.

Opposition erupts in protests as Chouhan introduces the Bill, following which the House was adjourned till 2 pm.