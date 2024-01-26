Protecting Constitution true tribute to freedom fighters: Rahul

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday said protecting the fundamental principles of the Indian Constitution will be a true tribute to the country’s freedom fighters.

Greeting people on Republic Day, he said the Constitution, which unites the dreams of the freedom fighters, is the soul of the Indian Republic.

Freedom fighters

"Protection of the fundamental principles of the Constitution and loyalty to them is the true tribute to the immortal freedom fighters," Rahul said in a post on X.

"Best wishes to all the countrymen on Republic Day. Jai Hind," said Rahul, who is currently on a ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ from Assam to Mumbai.