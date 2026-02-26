Priyanka Gandhi Vadra seeks ‘moral accountability’ over Epstein files

Wayanad (Kerala), Feb 26 (PTI) Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday called for "moral accountability" from public office-bearers whose names appear in the 'Epstein files', alleging that such accountability was lacking in India.

Speaking to reporters in Wayanad, Vadra said that across the world, those in public office whose names appear in the 'Epstein files' have resigned.

Her remarks come at a time when Congress is demanding the resignation of Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, whose name figures in the 'Epstein files' released in the United States.

“But here, our government does not seem to think there is any moral accountability towards the public. There is a moral accountability,” she said.

She added that if a person’s name appears in such files, they bear moral responsibility.

“Not just your name, but if you are repeatedly emailing back and forth and are clearly aware of this person’s activities, if you have been engaging in conversations and meetings, and if you are a minister, you have a moral responsibility towards the people of your country,” she said.

She noted that in other parts of the world, ministers and even members of royal families had been arrested or investigated and had resigned.

“But here, there seems to be absolutely no consciousness that there is some responsibility owed to the people. If you are interacting with a convicted paedophile and criminal, then surely there should be some accountability,” she said.

The 'Epstein files' refer to documents held by the US government relating to Jeffrey Epstein, containing details of his interactions with wealthy, prominent and influential individuals.

Epstein was later convicted of sex crimes, particularly involving the sexual abuse of underage girls.

When asked about Kerala Health Minister Veena George suffering injuries during a KSU protest, Vadra said she was not in favour of any form of violence.

On houses to be provided by the state government to over 170 families affected by the landslide, she said she was glad people were receiving homes, but stressed that the process should be expedited, including the construction of houses by the Congress for victims.

She also took a dig at the Union government, alleging a lack of assistance from the Centre. “We have received practically no help from the Centre, which I feel is tragic,” she said.

She added that the landslide was declared a severe disaster only after prolonged efforts, despite demands to classify it as a national disaster.

The landslide claimed over 200 lives and destroyed hundreds of homes in July 2024.

“These are times for all of us to come together, above politics. I know it is election time, but when something of such scale happens, we must all unite,” she said.

On the change of the state’s name from Kerala to Keralam, she said she was getting used to it like everyone else.

“I keep saying Kerala and then correcting it to Keralam. I will get used to it,” she said.

When asked about a Congress MP criticising the name change, she said she was not aware of the remarks made by other leaders in her party. “It is the prerogative of the government. A lot of names have been changed recently,” she said.

Responding to recent allegations of medical negligence against the state government, Vadra said Kerala needed stronger healthcare outreach.

“Such instances would not occur if there were sufficient doctors, staff and administrative support. Much more can certainly be done. People should receive better healthcare,” she said. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)