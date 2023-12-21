Priyanka Gandhi says nothing secure under BJP rule: Parliament, borders, society all at risk

New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) A day after a mass burial in ethnic violence-hit Manipur, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday slammed the government, alleging that Parliament, borders, roads or society, nothing was safe under BJP rule.

The bodies of 87 Kuki Zo victims of the violence were laid to rest at the Churachandpur district headquarters in Manipur on Wednesday, officials said.

Forty-one of the bodies were airlifted from different mortuaries in Imphal on December 14 while 46 were from the Churachandpur district hospital, they said.

In a post in Hindi on X, Priyanka Gandhi said, "Just imagine that the people killed in the Manipur violence were cremated only after eight months. When questions were asked in the Parliament regarding Manipur, the government instead of taking responsibility gave incoherent answers." "Now even Parliament in which the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) himself sits is no longer safe, but about 150 MPs were suspended after asking questions," the Congress general secretary said.

Parliament, borders, roads, society, nothing is safe under BJP rule, Priyanka Gandhi alleged.

A condolence service was organised at Tuibuong followed by the mass burial amid restrictions imposed under section 144 of the CrPC after a violent clash on Monday night over the burial left around 30 injured.

On December 15, 19 violence victims were laid to rest in Kangpokpi district.

Ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts of the state to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal valley. Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- constitute little more than 40 per cent and reside in the hill districts. PTI

