Priyanka Gandhi: Is Modi govt against independent judiciary?

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday (March 30) sought to know if the Modi government was wary of an independent judiciary as she accused the Centre of "pressuring" judges after the Supreme Court axed the electoral bonds scheme.

The Congress general secretary's remarks come two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked her party after some 600 lawyers wrote to Chief Justice DY Chandrachud alleging a "vested interest group" was trying to defame courts.

Modi’s attack

Modi on Thursday said it was a "vintage Congress culture" to browbeat and bully others.

In a post in Hindi on X, Priyanka Gandhi said: "The manner in which the judicial system is being pressured by getting letters written after seeing the layers of scams being exposed by a decision of the Supreme Court on electoral bonds (which the public is calling 'extortion racket'), and then the prime minister himself entering the arena and making negative comments on the judiciary, shows that there is something fishy.

Priyanka on Modi

"And there is something about which he himself is probably nervous," she said, referring to Modi.

"Troubled by political interference, Supreme Court judges holding press conferences, sending a judge to Rajya Sabha, fielding a (former) judge as a candidate in elections, trying to control the appointment of judges and commenting on the judiciary when decisions are against them (government)…

“Does Modiji's government not approve of an independent and strong judiciary?" Priyanka Gandhi asked.

Lawyers’ letter

More than 600 lawyers, including senior advocate Harish Salve, have written to Chandrachud, alleging that a "vested interest group" was trying to put pressure on the judiciary and defame courts.

The letter, ironically shared by official sources, targeted a section of lawyers without naming them and alleged that they defend politicians by day and try to influence judges through the media at night.