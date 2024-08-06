Priyanka Gandhi didn't attend Ambani wedding: Congress

New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra did not attend the Ambani wedding and was not even in India at that time, party leader Supriya Shrinate said on Tuesday, dismissing claims made by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey in this regard.

In a post on X, Shrinate accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP of lying.

"Nishikant Dubey told a blatant lie in the Lok Sabha that Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi had attended Ambani's wedding," she said.

"This is absolutely wrong, she did not go there at all. She was not even in the country, your Home Minister must know this -- he has an old and bad habit of keeping track of everyone," the Congress leader added.

"The MP with a fake degree has a dirty disease of lying but Priyanka Gandhiji is not a Lok Sabha member yet, so taking her name is also a matter of privilege," she said.

Participating in a debate on the Finance Bill in the Lok Sabha, Dubey had claimed that Gandhi attended the recent wedding of industrialist Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani, an event that saw the presence of several politicians, including a number of opposition leaders.

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi had not attended the event. PTI

