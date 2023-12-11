Priyanka Gandhi asks Indians to back global strike against 'massacre' of Palestinians

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday (December 11) urged people to take part in a global strike demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza to stop the "massacre" of Palestinians by Israel.

In a post on X, Gandhi called for denouncing the "horrific injustice" being perpetrated against the Palestinian people.

Palestinian activists and groups have called for a worldwide strike on Monday to demand an immediate truce in Gaza, which Israel has been pounding since a Hamas attack on Israel on October 7.

"Participate in the global strike demanding a ceasefire in Gaza to stop the massacre of the Palestinian people and their children today,” Gandhi said.

"We must all raise our voices against the horrific injustice being perpetrated against them," the party general secretary said.

Noting that the "merciless bombing" of Gaza continues with more "savagery" than before the week-long truce, Gandhi on Thursday said it was India’s duty to do all it can to ensure a ceasefire at the earliest.

Authorities in Gaza say 16,200 people have died and more than 42,000 people have been wounded in the Israeli military attack on the narrow strip of territory.

(With agency inputs)