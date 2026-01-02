Priyanka Chaturvedi flags misuse of X’s AI Grok to sexualise women, seeks govt action

Alleging that Grok, the AI chatbot of social media platform X, was being “misused” to sexualise women, Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha Deputy leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on Friday (January 2) wrote to Information and Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, urging the government to take up the issue with X authorities and ensure women’s safety on the cyberspace.

"A new trend has emerged on social media, especially ‘X’, by misusing their AI Grok feature where men are using fake accounts to post women’s photos and pushing out prompts to Grok to minimise their clothing and sexualise them,” stated Chaturvedi, who is alsoa member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information and Technology and Communication.

"...I wish men indulging in such behaviour were educated better at their homes and schools so as to not become such sick perverts in their adulthood,” she stated, sharing the letter on her X handle.

‘AI being used to target women’

She further stated that the "misuse" of AI was “not just limited to sharing photos” through fake accounts but also involved targeting women “who post their own photos” terming it as “unacceptable and gross misuse” of the new technology.

“What is worse is that Grok is enabling this behaviour by adhering to such requests. This is breach of women’s right to privacy as well as unauthorised use of their pictures, which is not just unethical but also criminal,” stated Chaturvedi.

The Shiv Sena leader urged Vaishnaw to strongly take up the issue with X to ensure safeguards are built in their AI features to make the platform a safe space for women.

‘Country can’t be a bystander’

“Our country cannot be a bystander to women’s dignity being violated publicly and digitally with zero consequences under the grab of creativity and innovation condone such prompts,” she added.

“While we welcome AI and its role in making lives easier for the world, we will not allow a proliferation of such demeaning acts towards women," she added.

The Shiv Sena MP further stated that similar patterns are witnessed even on other big tech platforms that are going “absolutely unchecked”. She said the government should ensure that women do not become victims of “such openly criminal practices” that “further silences them and pushes them out of these platforms”.