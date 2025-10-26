Centre mulls hiking print media ad rates by 26 pc; removing regulatory barriers in radio, TV

The central government is reportedly considering raising print media advertisement rates by almost 26 per cent after the Model Code of Conduct for the Bihar Assembly elections is lifted next month.

The decision is part of a series of initiatives planned by the Centre to shield conventional media from the disruptions expected due to rapid digitisation in the sector.

Support for print media

According to The Indian Express, the government is particularly keen on supporting the print media to prevent job losses.

The government will revise the advertisement rates for television later, the report said.

The ad rates for the print industry were last raised by 25 per cent in 2019, factoring in the hiked price of newsprint, processing charges, and other factors that go into the computation of advertisement rates. The move is specifically aimed at benefiting small and medium newspapers.

Bid to remove regulatory barriers

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday (October 25) said the government plans to remove the regulatory overhang in the radio industry and Television Rating Point (TRP) reforms.

"The government is working to remove regulatory barriers wherever they exist," the minister said in an informal interaction with reporters.

Vaishnaw said the ministry is exploring ways to improve the television rating system to ensure fair revenue to television channels from government advertisements.

"Television Rating Point guidelines are being formulated. The first round of consultation is complete, feedback has been received, and a second consultation paper will be published soon," the minister said.

Centralised body for better coordination

Vaishnaw said the government is also working on the integration of the Registrar of Newspapers for India (RNI), Central Bureau of Communication (CBC), and Press Information Bureau (PIB) to improve coordination across media outreach and regulatory functions.

He said the PIB has intensified its outreach efforts, issuing backgrounders and research-based documents on key topics regularly.

He said a chatbot for fact-checking is being developed for verifying the authenticity of videos and online content.

Academic perks

That apart, Vaishnaw said 100 part-time PhD seats will be offered at the Indian Institute of Mass Communications for journalists who want to opt for research.

He said industry-oriented courses are being offered at the new India Institute of Creative Technologies in Mumbai.