President prorogues Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha

New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday prorogued both the Houses of Parliament after the conclusion of the Budget session last week.

"Lok Sabha which commenced its Fifteenth Session on the 31st January 2024 has been prorogued by the Hon'ble President on the 15th February, 2024," a statement from the Lok Sabha secretariat said.

"The Rajya Sabha which adjourned sine die on the 10th February, 2024 has been prorogued by the President on the 15th February 2024," a statement from the Rajya Sabha secretariat said.

Prorogation marks the formal end of a parliament session, which can be reconvened only on the summons issued by the President.

The Budget session was the last session of the 17th Lok Sabha. General elections are likely to be held in April-May. PTI

