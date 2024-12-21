President prorogues both Houses of Parliament

New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday prorogued both the Houses of Parliament after the conclusion of the Winter Session.

"Lok Sabha which commenced its Third Session on the 25th November, 2024, has been prorogued by the Hon'ble President on the 21st December, 2024," a statement by the Lok Sabha secretariat said.

"The Rajya Sabha, which commenced its Two Hundred and Sixty Sixth Session on the 25 November, 2024 and adjourned sine die on the 20 December, 2024, has been prorogued by the President on the 21 December, 2024," the Rajya Sabha Secretariat said.

The Budget Session of Parliament is expected to begin on January 31. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)