President Murmu, PM Modi lead nation in commemorating Kargil Vijay Diwas

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (July 26) led the nation in paying tributes to the armed forces personnel who fought valiantly in extremely harsh conditions to defend India's territory during the Kargil conflict 25 years back.

The prime minister laid a floral wreath at the Drass War Memorial to pay tributes to officers and soldiers of the armed forces who made the supreme sacrifice in service of the nation.

On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of "Operation Vijay", declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh.

President Murmu pays tribute

The day is observed as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' to commemorate India's victory over Pakistan in the war.

"Kargil Vijay Diwas is an occasion for a grateful nation to pay tribute to the courage and extraordinary valour of our armed forces. I pay tribute to each soldier who made the supreme sacrifice while protecting Mother India on the peaks of Kargil in 1999 and bow in reverence to their sacred memory. I am sure that all countrymen will draw inspiration from their sacrifice and valour," the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a post on X quoting President Murmu.



